No New Entry Rules for Foreigners, Say U.S. Border Officials Amid Scrutiny Over Gaza-Linked Denials

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Washington Dulles International Airport confirmed there have been no new entry procedures implemented for foreign nationals since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term this January, reported by Anadolu News Agency.

Speaking during a press tour organized by the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Press Center, CBP supervisor Matthew Armour clarified that the agency continues to enforce existing laws and regulations, despite growing reports of travelers being denied entry allegedly due to pro-Gaza views.

“There’s been no policy shift,” Armour stated. “We’re operating under the same framework. Any enhanced screenings are conducted only if necessary.”

Concerns have risen after several high-profile cases, including that of Rasha Alawieh, a Lebanese academic and assistant professor at Brown University. Alawieh was denied entry at Boston Logan Airport on March 13 after CBP officers discovered photos on her phone of deceased Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and images from a memorial event in Beirut. She was returned to Lebanon the same day.

Armour stressed that phone and social media searches occur during secondary screenings and are targeted, not routine. “This is not carte blanche. We’re not combing through every phone—we’re looking for specific information based on individual inspections,” he said.

CBP officials also confirmed they rely on intelligence sharing with agencies including the FBI, CIA, DEA, Interpol, and Homeland Security. “Before the plane lands, we’ve already run targeting protocols,” added CBP Public Affairs Officer Steve Sapp, referring to the National Targeting Center.

Despite an average of 60,000 daily passengers at Dulles, officials say only a small number are denied entry. They emphasized that travelers presenting clear documentation—such as hotel bookings or academic schedules—are usually granted admission, reaffirming that U.S. immigration laws remain unchanged.