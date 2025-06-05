MSF Staff Rally in Geneva Against Gaza Aid Drops: ‘Dignity, Not Danger’

Geneva — Around 100 staff members of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) gathered in Geneva on Wednesday to protest the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation and its widely criticized method of aid delivery, as reported by Dawn News. The protest comes amid growing global outrage over the deadly consequences of aerial aid drops in Gaza, which have resulted in civilian casualties and chaos.

Speaking to reporters, MSF Switzerland Director General Stephen Cornish condemned the current system, describing it as a violation of humanitarian principles. “People need the basics of life—but they also need it in dignity,” Cornish told Reuters. “If you’re fearing for your life, running with packages and being mowed down, this is beyond anything we’ve ever seen.”

Cornish said dozens have been killed in stampedes and misdirected airdrops, with many victims left to die without assistance. “They were left to bleed out on the ground,” he said.

The protest highlighted the extreme conditions under which aid workers in Gaza are operating. Cornish revealed that some MSF staff have donated their own blood to help the wounded, as many Palestinians are now too malnourished to safely do so.

The demonstration is part of a wider call for international actors to reassess the current model of humanitarian delivery in Gaza, emphasizing the need for sustained, safe, and dignified access via land routes.

Human rights groups have joined the call, urging governments to prioritize coordinated relief corridors and warning that fragmented air deliveries may do more harm than good.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has yet to respond publicly to the protest or mounting criticism.