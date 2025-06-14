LOS ANGELES — Armed U.S. Marines were seen patrolling parts of downtown Los Angeles on Friday, as tension rises across the country over President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and growing concerns about his use of military force at home, reported by the Daily Hurriyet News.

About 700 Marines, along with 4,000 National Guard soldiers, were sent to protect federal buildings while protests are expected to grow over the weekend. The protests are aimed at Trump’s recent raids to arrest undocumented immigrants and will coincide with a major military parade in Washington, D.C. The parade is to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and Trump’s 79th birthday. It will be the first time in decades that tanks roll through the capital.

In Los Angeles, Marines with rifles were seen guarding a federal building far from the protest areas. One man was briefly detained, though the military did not explain why. Seeing troops in U.S. cities has worried many Americans. “Is this really necessary?” said local resident RonNell Weaver. “Taxpayer dollars could be used for other things.”

Protests, under a movement called “No Kings,” are expected in over 2,000 cities. In L.A., organizers plan to bring a 20-foot-tall balloon of Trump in a diaper to the demonstration. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said the city might see “unprecedented” crowds, and Sheriff Robert Luna urged people to protest peacefully.

President Trump sent the National Guard to California despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s objection. Trump claimed the troops were needed to stop violence, saying L.A. would be “burning to the ground” without them. But a federal judge disagreed, calling Trump’s move illegal and saying there was no rebellion. The decision was paused by a higher court until a hearing next week.

Meanwhile, protests have also sparked in cities like San Francisco, New York, and Chicago. People are angry about masked immigration agents and the use of military force.

On Friday night, protesters gathered peacefully outside a detention center in L.A. Even as a curfew was put in place, theatergoers going to see Shakespeare’s Hamlet were allowed to continue on—a reminder that, for now, the city’s chaos still has quiet corners.