WASHINGTON, June 17 — As warplanes roar over the skies of the Middle East and missiles cross borders with deadly intent, the United States—once the undisputed arbiter of regional power—is finding itself in an unusual and unenviable position: largely powerless.

The spiraling conflict between Israel and Iran has exposed deep cracks in Washington’s traditional approach to foreign policy. While the U.S. openly and actively backs its longtime ally Israel, it finds itself with few, if any, real levers to influence Tehran. Sanctions? Already maxed out. Diplomatic threats? Blunted by years of mistrust. Military intervention? Risky in a region already on the edge of a broader conflagration.

“What can Washington offer Tehran at this point except a plea?” remarked one former U.S. diplomat, underscoring a growing sense of helplessness inside the Beltway.

Despite aggressive military support for Israel and the usual chorus of condemnations, the U.S. finds itself having to simply request, urge—even beg—Iran for a ceasefire. It’s a stunning admission of diminished power in a region where American influence once seemed unshakable.

Iran, long under sweeping U.S. and EU sanctions, appears increasingly immune to Western economic pressure. In fact, the current escalation may be accelerating a broader regional shift: away from Washington’s sphere of influence and toward a new geopolitical axis led by nations like China and Russia.

As nations across the Middle East and South Asia observe Washington’s limited tools, many are beginning to reconsider their own strategic alignments. The rise of Chinese technological alternatives and diplomatic overtures is not going unnoticed.

“This conflict is more than a flashpoint—it’s a pivot point,” said a regional analyst. “The world is watching, and what they see is American influence faltering where it once dominated.”

Meanwhile, Israel, facing unprecedented missile attacks and mounting casualties, continues to rely heavily on U.S. military aid and political backing. But even with such support, the war is proving harder to contain, costlier to wage, and increasingly unpopular worldwide.

The irony is hard to miss: the very nations that once looked to Washington for order now see chaos, while U.S. adversaries find room to maneuver and expand.

With diplomacy sidelined and deterrence degraded, the U.S. risks losing more than just leverage—it risks losing relevance.

And as the fires of conflict rage from Gaza to Tehran, it’s not just the bombs that are shaking the ground—it’s the shifting foundations of global power.