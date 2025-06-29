Kyiv Under Fire as Russia Launches Largest Airstrike Yet; Ukraine Loses F-16 Fighter Jet

Russia launched its most extensive aerial assault against Ukraine overnight, firing more than 530 air assets in a dramatic escalation of the ongoing war, Ukraine’s air force confirmed Sunday, reported by Euro News.

The barrage included 477 drones and decoys, alongside 60 missiles. Of these, 249 aerial targets were shot down, and another 226 were likely neutralized through electronic warfare systems, the air force reported. Among the weapons used were hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, and anti-aircraft S-300 systems. The attack targeted multiple regions, including areas far from the front lines in western Ukraine.

Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force, called the assault “the most massive air strike” to date in terms of scale and weapon variety.

Tragically, Ukraine also reported the downing of one of its F-16 fighter jets — a symbolic and strategic loss. First Class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, 32, was killed while defending Ukrainian skies. According to an air force statement, he successfully neutralized seven aerial targets before his aircraft was struck. In a final act of heroism, he attempted to steer the jet away from a populated area but failed to eject in time.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences and ordered an investigation into the incident.

In response to the attack, Poland and allied EU nations scrambled fighter jets to secure regional airspace.

Casualties were reported across Ukraine, including one fatality in Kherson and six wounded — among them a child — in Cherkasy.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s intelligence service claimed a retaliatory drone strike destroyed Russian helicopters and air defense systems at a military airfield in occupied Crimea.

As the skies blaze, hopes for peace remain dim, despite Moscow’s recent claims of readiness for renewed talks in Istanbul.