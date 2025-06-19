Knife Brawls Erupt in Vienna: Two Injured, One Thrown Through Store Window

Vienna’s 10th district was rocked by two brutal altercations on Wednesday, as street violence among young Syrian men erupted into scenes of bloodshed and shattered glass.

The first clash occurred in the afternoon near Keplerplatz, where police responded to reports of a street fight between two opposing groups. At the scene, officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from a deep stab wound to the thigh. The injured man claimed he had been attacked by an acquaintance wielding a Stanley knife. Paramedics treated him on-site before rushing him to the hospital.

Witnesses pointed out the alleged attacker, a 19-year-old Syrian national, still lingering nearby. He was promptly arrested and charged with intentionally causing serious bodily harm. Authorities transferred him to a detention facility at the request of the Vienna public prosecutor.

Hours later, violence flared again on Senefeldergasse. According to eyewitness accounts, a 19-year-old and a 26-year-old were assaulted by a group of young men. During the melee, one assailant slashed the 26-year-old on his hand and arm with a knife.

In a shocking moment, the 19-year-old victim was hurled with such force into a shopfront window that the glass shattered on impact, leaving him with cuts to his hand. Emergency responders treated both men at the scene before transporting them to the hospital.

Despite immediate search efforts, the attackers managed to flee and remain at large. Vienna police have launched an investigation into both incidents, which have raised concerns about escalating violence in the district.

Authorities continue to appeal for witnesses as they work to piece together what triggered the day’s chaos.