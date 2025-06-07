Kashmir’s First Rail Link to India Hailed as ‘Historic Accomplishment’ by CM Omar Abdullah

Katra, June 6 — Kashmir achieved a long-awaited milestone as its first all-weather railway connectivity to the rest of India was inaugurated Friday, a moment Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called a “historic accomplishment” that promises to transform the region’s economy, tourism, and daily life, reported by Kashmir Media News.

The inauguration ceremony, held at Katra, saw the formal opening of the iconic Chenab and Anji bridges, along with the launch of the Vande Bharat train to Kashmir. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event, accompanied by top dignitaries including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh.

“This railway link is more than steel and track—it is a bridge to opportunity,” said Abdullah, addressing a large crowd. “Tourism will flourish, trade will grow, and our people will finally enjoy the kind of mobility others take for granted.”

He underscored the importance of the development, especially during harsh winters when road closures often led to inflated airfares and travel disruptions. “With this connectivity, the hardship of isolation during inclement weather will be greatly reduced,” he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the economic potential, noting that the region’s famed horticultural produce—apples, cherries, and more—will now reach broader markets faster, with greater efficiency.

Paying tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for designating the Kashmir rail link as a project of national importance, Abdullah credited Indian PM Modi’s leadership for bringing the decades-old vision to life.

“What the British envisioned but never realized, Indian PM Modi’s government has delivered,” he noted. “This is not just about railway lines; it is about connecting hearts, hopes, and futures.”

Abdullah expressed optimism about Jammu and Kashmir’s path forward, reiterating his government’s commitment to a “Viksit Jammu Kashmir, Viksit Bharat”—a vision of development shared between the Jammu and Kashmir and the India.

“On behalf of our people,” he concluded, “I thank Indian PM Modi for helping turn this dream into a living, breathing reality.”