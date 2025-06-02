Kashmiri Voices Rise in Washington: A Cry for Peace and Justice

WASHINGTON — Undeterred by driving rain, scores of Kashmiri-Americans and their supporters gathered outside the White House in a powerful display of gratitude, hailing former President Donald Trump for his past offer to mediate the decades-long Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, reported by APP.

Waving banners and chanting “Thank you, President Trump,” demonstrators—representing a spectrum of Pakistani political parties and the Kashmiri diaspora—emphasized their hope for renewed international engagement in resolving the conflict that has long haunted South Asia. The rally coincided with growing international concern over the region’s stability, despite the current ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Speakers at the rally invoked United Nations Security Council resolutions that call for a plebiscite to determine the fate of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and chief organizer of the event, lauded the resilience of the community. “Despite the weather, men, women, and children stood united for peace,” he said, warning that India’s continued military buildup signals that tensions remain dangerously high.

Dr. Ghulam N. Mir, President of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, noted that decades of strife had brought India and Pakistan to the brink of nuclear conflict just days ago. “The Indian occupation of Kashmir remains the core issue,” he stressed.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai of the World Forum for Peace & Justice praised Trump’s willingness to intervene diplomatically. “His principled stand opened a window for peace,” he said.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan added that Trump’s efforts, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, helped avert a catastrophe. “Their diplomacy brought us back from the edge,” he said, urging continued U.S. leadership in resolving the Kashmir crisis.