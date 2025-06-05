Kashmir: Valley on High Alert as Indian PM Modi Set to Inaugurate Historic Kashmir Rail Link

Jammu, June 6 — Security has been intensified across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Indian PM Modi’s much-anticipated visit on Friday (today), marking his first trip to the Union Territory (Indian Adminstrated part os Kashmir) since the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists, in April, reported by Kashmir News Media.

A multi-layered security apparatus has been deployed, with drones, surveillance tech, and ground forces securing sensitive locations. Border patrols have been reinforced, and intelligence officers are closely monitoring both infiltration routes and suspected domestic networks.

Indian PM Modi is set to inaugurate the landmark Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a transformative 272-kilometer project that for the first time connects the Kashmir Valley with the Indian mainland via seamless rail. The project—costing nearly ₹43,780 crore—features engineering marvels like the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji.

Two Vande Bharat Express trains will also be flagged off by the Indian PM Modi, linking Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back, offering high-speed, modern connectivity for pilgrims, tourists, and residents alike.

In Katra, the gateway to the revered Vaishno Devi shrine, Indian PM Modi will dedicate to the nation a slew of infrastructure and development projects exceeding ₹46,000 crore. These include road widening from Rafiabad to Kupwara, a new bypass in Shopian, and two flyovers in Srinagar—all aimed at easing mobility in the region.

A key highlight of the visit will be the foundation stone laying of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra. Worth over ₹350 crore, it will be the first medical college in Reasi district, bolstering local healthcare.

Law enforcement has issued alerts and implemented road diversions, particularly around the Katra stadium, where the Indian PM Modi is expected to address the public. Raids on suspected Over Ground Workers and cross-border affiliates have increased in recent days as part of preemptive counter-terror measures.

“Remain alert and prepared for any eventuality,” was the directive given by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar during a recent visit to border zones.

As the valley awaits the Indian PM Modi’s arrival, the air is thick with both anticipation and vigilance.