Kashmir: Two Arrested in Pahalgam Terror Attack for Sheltering Pakistani Militants, NIA Confirms

New Delhi | June 22, 2025: In a major development in the investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead and 16 grievously injured, India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday announced the arrest of two local men accused of harboring the assailants, reported by Kahmir Media News. The suspects, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, are believed to have provided food, shelter, and logistical assistance to the terrorists in the days leading up to the massacre.

According to an official statement issued to Greater Kashmir, the NIA said that the two men had knowingly hosted the armed attackers at a seasonal dhok (mountain hut) located in the Hill Park area. The terrorists—three in number and all confirmed to be Pakistani nationals affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—reportedly crossed into Indian-administered Kashmir and carried out a meticulously planned attack targeting tourists based on religious identity.

“The attackers selectively killed Hindu tourists in one of the most brutal incidents in recent years,” the agency noted. “Parvaiz and Bashir played a key role in facilitating the operation by sheltering the terrorists and ensuring their sustenance and movement in the region.”

The arrests were made under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as part of the ongoing investigation into case number RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered following the carnage. NIA officials confirmed that during interrogation, the two accused disclosed not only their role in the incident but also the identities and Pakistani origin of the attackers, solidifying suspicions of cross-border involvement.

The Pahalgam killings sparked widespread outrage and a swift escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. Over the four days following the attack, the already fragile relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors spiraled into open hostilities. Both sides engaged in intense exchanges involving missiles, drones, and artillery, resulting in over 70 fatalities across the border.

While New Delhi has squarely blamed Islamabad for orchestrating the attack through its proxy terror networks, it has yet to make public the evidence behind the accusations. Pakistan, in turn, has categorically denied any involvement.

The bloodshed has once again thrown the spotlight on Kashmir, the contested Himalayan region claimed in full by both India and Pakistan since their partition in 1947. The two nations have fought multiple wars over the territory, and the April incident marks one of the deadliest escalations in recent years.

Further investigation by the NIA is ongoing, with officials vowing to pursue all leads in bringing the perpetrators and their facilitators to justice.