Kashmir: Outcry Over Alleged Extrajudicial Killings of Two Young Brothers in AJK

MUZAFFAFABAD: In a region already grappling with political tensions and security concerns, the recent killings of two young brothers, Zarnosh and Jabran Naseem, have sent shockwaves through Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The tragic incident has not only devastated their family but also ignited widespread protests and demands for justice.

The brothers, hailing from the Bagh district, were reportedly targeted due to alleged involvement in activities deemed subversive by local authorities. Their names surfaced in investigations related to the October 27, 2024, attack on Constable Sajjad Resham at the Shujaabad checkpoint. Subsequent arrests and confessions pointed to a network of individuals, including Zarnosh, linked to various acts of violence and sabotage in the region.

However, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain murky. While official statements suggest their involvement in terrorist activities, human rights organizations and civil society members argue that the brothers were victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Protests erupted outside the Islamabad Press Club, with demonstrators demanding transparency and accountability from the authorities.

The situation underscores the broader challenges faced by AJK, where allegations of state overreach and human rights violations have become increasingly prevalent. The case of the Naseem brothers serves as a grim reminder of the delicate balance between national security and individual rights.

As investigations continue, the families of Zarnosh and Jabran, along with concerned citizens, await answers. Their plea is simple: justice for the fallen and assurance that such tragedies do not recur.