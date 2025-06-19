Kashmir on the Brink: Global Peace Index Flags South Asia as a Nuclear Flashpoint Amid Indo-Pak-China Tensions

Kashmir on the Brink: South Asia’s Fragile Peace Teeters on the Edge of a Nuclear Abyss



By Naeem Khan



In a chilling reminder of the unresolved geopolitical tinderbox at the heart of South Asia, the Global Peace Index 2025 has once again spotlighted the Kashmir region as one of the world’s most critical escalation points, as reported by Dawn News. The index, released by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), headquartered in Sydney, paints a sobering picture: the threat of a renewed Indo-Pakistani confrontation—potentially involving nuclear-armed powers—has grown dangerously plausible.

Kashmir, a verdant and mountainous region long disputed between India and Pakistan, lies at the intersection of three nuclear powers: India, Pakistan, and China. It has been the flashpoint for three full-scale wars—in 1947, 1965, and 1971—and a limited but deadly conflict in Kargil in 1999. Since 1964, when China asserted its strategic interest in the region, including controlling large swathes of Aksai Chin, the Kashmir crisis has acquired a deeper complexity, veering it closer to a possible multi-front confrontation.

A Region on Edge

According to the 2025 Global Peace Index, Pakistan ranks 144th and India 115th out of 163 countries, categorized respectively under ‘low’ and ‘medium’ states of peace. The report emphasizes that South Asia remains the second least peaceful region globally, with escalating risks both across and within national borders.

The report particularly notes a four-day skirmish from May 7 to 10, 2025, marking the most intense military engagement between India and Pakistan in years. While the conflict did not spiral into full-scale war, its intensity and speed of escalation alarmed global observers, confirming that the Kashmir dispute remains perilously volatile.

Fragility of Ceasefires and Role of Non-State Actors

The ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC)—the de facto border in Kashmir—have held tenuously in recent years. However, the presence of non-state actors, including militant groups with the ability to trigger cross-border incidents, keeps the specter of war alive. Past episodes—such as the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019—demonstrate how swiftly tensions can ignite into military engagements.

The IEP warns that despite international diplomatic pressure and past de-escalation efforts, a new conflict—even if confined to conventional weapons—would result in significant battlefield losses and could rapidly expand beyond the Kashmir Valley.

China’s Shadow

The report also indirectly acknowledges the strategic undertones of China’s growing footprint in the region. Since the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and subsequent Chinese infrastructural advancements in Aksai Chin and through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Beijing has played an increasingly influential—albeit often opaque—role in Kashmir dynamics. Any future hostilities between India and Pakistan could risk dragging China, intentionally or otherwise, into a broader regional conflagration.

Domestic Turmoil and the Risk of Internal Conflict

The report cautions against not only cross-border war but also internal upheaval. Within India, growing incidents of anti-Muslim violence, particularly under Hindu nationalist narratives, could exacerbate tensions during wartime. On the other side, Pakistan’s fragile internal security, marked by the resurgence of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the ongoing Baloch insurgency, risks collapsing under the weight of a simultaneous external conflict.

Declining Global Peace

Globally, the average level of peace deteriorated by 0.36%, the 13th such decline in the past 17 years. This year, 74 countries saw improvement, while 87 worsened. Iceland retains its position as the world’s most peaceful nation, a title it has held since 2008. In contrast, the deteriorating conditions in South Asia, compounded by authoritarian repression in Bangladesh and persistent hostilities in Afghanistan, paint a grim regional picture.

A Flashpoint That Demands Global Attention

Kashmir today is not just a legacy conflict. It is a nuclear flashpoint simmering under the heat of nationalism, historical grievance, territorial ambition, and religious identity. With three nuclear powers locked in overlapping territorial disputes, any miscalculation could result in catastrophic consequences far beyond the subcontinent.

The report concludes with a stark message: the Kashmir conflict has the potential not just to escalate but to engulf the region in a broader war. As global attention shifts to newer conflicts, the subcontinent’s long-burning fuse remains largely unattended.