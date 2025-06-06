Italians Vote on Easing Citizenship Rules as Low Turnout Threatens Outcome

ROME — Italians head to the polls this weekend for a two-day referendum that could reshape the country’s approach to citizenship and labor laws—but low turnout threatens to render the results void, reported by Euro News.

Among the five ballot questions, the most debated proposes reducing the residency requirement for naturalization from 10 years to five. If approved, it could impact an estimated 2.5 million foreign nationals living in Italy. However, recent polling suggests voter participation may fall below the 50% threshold required for the referendum to be binding.

Italy’s citizenship laws, among the most restrictive in Europe, require non-EU applicants to reside in the country for a decade before applying. Critics say the current policy is outdated and leaves many long-term residents—particularly children born or raised in Italy—effectively stateless.

“This law is unjust,” said Riccardo Magi, leader of the liberal Più Europa party and a key supporter of the reform. “It forces hundreds of thousands of young people to live as foreigners in the only country they’ve ever known.” Magi argues that the proposal merely shortens the residency requirement while maintaining all other criteria, such as income, language proficiency, and a clean criminal record.

Opponents, however, argue that citizenship is too significant to be simplified through a public vote. Maria Chiara Fazio of the centrist Noi Moderati party called the referendum an inappropriate tool for addressing such a foundational issue. “This is a matter for serious parliamentary debate,” she said.

The referendum also includes questions about reversing labor reforms introduced a decade ago, aiming to enhance job protections and increase redundancy compensation, particularly for workers in small businesses.

Despite the stakes, political leaders appear lukewarm. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she will go to the polls but won’t vote. Her coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani have both signaled their intent to abstain.

A May survey by the Demopolis Institute projected turnout between 31% and 39%—well below the threshold needed to make any result binding.