June 27, 2025 — Tel Aviv, Israel: In a strike as calculated as it was brutal, Israel has executed what officials are calling the most ambitious and successful covert military operation in the region’s modern history, as reported by NDTV. Dubbed Operation Red Wedding—a nod to the infamous massacre in Game of Thrones—the mission was launched on June 13 with the aim of crippling Iran’s military leadership and nuclear program in a single, sweeping assault.

Coordinated alongside Operation Narnia, which targeted Iran’s top nuclear scientists, the strike unfolded like a geopolitical chess move. By the time air raid sirens blared across Tehran, Israeli drones, jets, and embedded sabotage teams had already neutralized Iran’s senior command and decimated critical infrastructure.

According to Israeli military sources, the dual operations were designed not merely to degrade capabilities—but to deliver a fatal blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and warfighting command. “We knew it had to be all or nothing,” said Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, head of Israel’s Operations Directorate, speaking to The Wall Street Journal. “This wasn’t a message—it was an ending.”

The strike’s timing was cloaked in theatrical misdirection. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly staged a faux delay of his son’s wedding, while rumors of a diplomatic rift with former U.S. President Donald Trump were strategically leaked to lull Tehran into complacency. On the morning of the assault, Trump posted on Truth Social: “We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue.”

Meanwhile, Israeli commandos and Mossad agents had already embedded hundreds of quadcopter drones across Iran, camouflaged in shipping crates and civilian cargo. The assault began with precision missile strikes on a building where Iran’s top military officials had, by chance, convened. Simultaneously, targeted assassinations eliminated nine of Iran’s most senior nuclear scientists in their homes.

In the days following, Israeli air power continued striking missile factories and enrichment facilities. A ceasefire was brokered by regional intermediaries just four days later, with Iran reeling from the blow and reportedly lacking the leadership to coordinate retaliation.

Israeli intelligence sources claim over 90% of priority targets were eliminated. The daring scale of the mission has redrawn strategic boundaries across the Middle East—and, for now, left Iran’s nuclear future in ruins.