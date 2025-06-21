Iran’s Khamenei Retreats to Bunker, Maps Succession Amid Rising Threats from Israel and U.S.

As tensions with Israel escalate and fears of assassination mount, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly taken extraordinary steps to safeguard his rule and ensure continuity of power. According to a detailed report by The New York Times, citing senior Iranian officials, Khamenei has withdrawn from public view and is now operating from a fortified underground bunker.

The 85-year-old cleric, who has ruled Iran since 1989, is said to have ceased all use of electronic communication. Instead, he now relays orders exclusively through a single trusted aide, avoiding digital surveillance as Tehran braces for a potential strike—either by Israel or the United States.

The decision to move underground and sever electronic ties signals the seriousness of the threat perceived by the Iranian leadership. In tandem, security measures across the government have tightened dramatically. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has reportedly banned cell phones and other digital devices among top commanders, fearing GPS tracking and foreign interception.

In a move not seen since the height of the Iran-Iraq War, Khamenei has also drafted a detailed succession plan. This includes assigning military backups and selecting three senior clerics who could temporarily assume leadership if he is killed or incapacitated. Notably absent from the list: his son Mojtaba Khamenei, long rumored to be a frontrunner for the role.

The secrecy surrounding the succession plan underscores the regime’s concern over both internal and external volatility. Israel has vowed to retaliate for Iran-backed proxy attacks, and U.S.–Iranian tensions remain high, especially over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and support for militant groups across the region.

Iranian state media has not confirmed the report, and there has been no official response from Tehran. Still, the shadowy movements of its supreme leader suggest a nation preparing for a possible confrontation—with its leadership bunkerized, its future uncertain, and the region on edge.