Iranians Hold “Wrath and Victory” Rallies to Condemn Israeli Aggression

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – People of Iran attended nationwide demonstrations on Friday to vent their hatred on the Zionist regime and express steadfast support for the homeland amid the Israeli war of aggression against their country.

The “wrath and victory” rallies were held across Iran after the Friday prayers.

The demonstrations were attended by people of different social strata in condemnation of the Zionist regime’s war of aggression against Iran that has claimed dozens of lives during the past week.

The considerable presence of Iranian families in the rallies amid the relentless Israeli strikes has surprised the foreign observers.

The Iranian people chanted slogans in condemnation of the barbaric Zionist attacks and reaffirmed their support for the Iranian Armed Forces in defense of the motherland.

The huge crowd of Iranian people in the Friday’s demonstrations in a stark contrast to the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, where the Zionists have been hiding in shelters, attests to the fact that Iranians will never surrender or give in to military threats.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of scores of top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 16 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 20 as part of Operation True Promise III.