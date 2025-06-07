Iran Warns Europe Against Backing IAEA Censure, Calls Move a ‘Strategic Mistake’

Vienna/Tehran, June 7 — Iran has issued a stark warning to European powers, urging them not to support a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that accuses Tehran of nuclear non-compliance, as reported by Daily Times. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the potential move by Britain, France, and Germany a “strategic mistake,” warning of strong retaliation.

“Instead of genuine engagement, the E3 is taking a confrontational path,” Araghchi posted on X, referring to the three European nations. “Iran will respond firmly to any infringement of its rights.”

The proposed resolution, backed by the United States, could be presented at next week’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting. According to diplomatic sources, it accuses Iran of failing to meet its nuclear obligations and could open the door for referral to the UN Security Council if Tehran does not demonstrate “goodwill.”

The warning follows an IAEA report last week that cited a “general lack of cooperation” from Iran and expressed concern over undeclared nuclear material. Iran has dismissed the report as politically motivated, claiming it relies on documents allegedly provided by Israel.

Tensions rise amid quiet, Oman-mediated indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, which began in April. The goal: to forge a new nuclear accord after former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal and reimposed sanctions.

Iran maintains its right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, calling the issue non-negotiable. Yet earlier this week, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the U.S. “WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM” by Iran.

With stakes rising and diplomacy hanging by a thread, Iran’s latest warning signals that a diplomatic misstep at the IAEA could reignite a broader nuclear standoff.