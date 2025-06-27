Iran Shuts Door on U.S. Talks, Condemns Strikes as “Betrayal of Diplomacy

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi firmly dismissed the possibility of renewed negotiations with the United States, denouncing recent military actions as a fundamental betrayal of diplomatic efforts, reported by Tasnim News Agency.

In a televised interview on Thursday night, Araqchi responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that nuclear talks with Iran could resume in the coming week, calling the statement “unfounded and misleading.”

“There is no agreement, no discussion, and no intention to restart talks,” Araqchi stated. “Negotiations are not on the table at this time.”

The foreign minister pointed to the recent joint military campaign by Israel and the United States as a turning point. Following what Iran describes as an Israeli “war of aggression” that began on June 13 and lasted 12 days, the U.S. launched its own strikes on June 22, targeting Iran’s key nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Araqchi characterized these actions as deliberate sabotage of the indirect nuclear dialogue previously underway. “We were pursuing diplomacy in good faith. The U.S., frustrated by the process, chose force over reason,” he said.

In response, Iran unleashed a fierce military counteroffensive. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force launched 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under the banner of Operation True Promise III, causing reported heavy damage across multiple cities in Israeli-held territories.

While a ceasefire brokered on June 24 has paused the conflict, tensions remain high. Araqchi confirmed that Iran is still assessing the full extent of damage to its nuclear infrastructure, noting, “It is far too early to say conditions are suitable for diplomacy.”

Despite the hardened stance, Araqchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to diplomatic principles — but only when “realistic foundations for dialogue” are restored.