Iran Launches Second Missile Wave as Conflict with Israel Escalates into Fourth Day

TEHRAN — In the pre-dawn hours of Monday, Iran launched a second volley of missiles toward Israeli-held territory, intensifying a war now entering its fourth day, reported by Tehran Times. This latest barrage, the tenth since hostilities erupted, came after a tense night in which sirens wailed across the region, driving civilians into shelters amid both real and false alarms.

While Israeli media remains tightly censored, social media footage appears to show a power plant in Haifa engulfed in flames. The blast triggered widespread blackouts, leaving vast stretches of Israeli-occupied land in darkness. In Tel Aviv, several sites were struck, and videos circulating online showed a growing presence of ambulances responding to what appeared to be significant casualties.

Earlier in the night, Iran targeted strategic assets in the Negev Desert, including near the sensitive Dimona nuclear facility, as well as Kiryat Gat—home to Israel’s critical semiconductor production hubs. Haifa, already reeling from earlier attacks, sustained further strikes aimed at military and economic infrastructure.

Iran claims it has struck over 150 military and intelligence sites since Friday, including Israel’s largest oil refinery. The escalation was triggered by a sweeping Israeli offensive on Tehran, which struck residential buildings and nuclear facilities in the early hours of the conflict. In the days since, Israeli attacks have largely focused on civilian infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 Iranian civilians, alongside seven military officials and nine nuclear scientists.

In a stark statement, Iran vowed to continue its campaign until Israel is rendered “helpless.” Analysts remain divided on Israel’s motives—some suggest it aimed to provoke unrest within Iran, while others believe Israeli leadership misjudged Iran’s retaliatory capacity.

As missiles continue to fall, hopes for de-escalation grow fainter by the hour.