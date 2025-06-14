Iran and Israel Trade Heavy Blows as War Rhetoric and Retaliation Escalate

Tehran/ Tel Aviv – Tensions between Iran and Israel erupted into open confrontation on Friday, as both sides exchanged deadly airstrikes and missile barrages, plunging the region into one of its most dangerous escalations in years.

Early Friday, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities, including the capital Tehran. Iranian officials reported at least 78 people killed and more than 320 wounded, the majority civilians. Among the dead were several top military figures, including Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, marking a staggering blow to Iran’s defense hierarchy.

In retaliation, Iran fired nearly 100 missiles at central and northern Israel in two large-scale attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported significant damage and 41 injuries, including two critically wounded. Air raid sirens blared across major cities, sending millions into shelters as missiles rained overhead. While most were intercepted, debris and shrapnel still caused damage and casualties inside residential buildings.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz condemned Iran’s strike as a crossing of “red lines,” vowing severe retribution: “We will ensure that Tehran pays a very heavy price for its criminal actions.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s state media claimed a dramatic counterstrike, alleging its air defenses had shot down two Israeli F-35 fighter jets and captured a female Israeli pilot. The report also claimed the downing of multiple Israeli drones near the Fordow nuclear site. However, the IDF firmly denied the claims, with spokesperson Avichay Adraee dismissing them as “completely baseless.”

In a separate statement, the IDF said it had destroyed the Tabriz Airbase and dozens of Iranian air defense systems, drone platforms, and missile launchers in its Friday offensive.

The spiral of attacks underscores the precarious volatility of the conflict, with both nations showing no sign of backing down. The IDF emphasized it is “prepared to continue to operate as necessary,” as diplomatic channels remain silent and the prospect of wider regional conflict looms large.

With both militaries on high alert, and regional actors watching closely, the world braces for what may come next in this rapidly unfolding crisis.