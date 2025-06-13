In a dramatic escalation of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Israel deployed Mossad operatives deep inside Iranian territory to sabotage air defenses and missile systems ahead of a sweeping aerial assault, according to Israeli security sources.

The clandestine operation, which sources say was years in the making, involved the covert deployment of explosive drones and precision-guided weaponry, used to disable surface-to-air missile systems and reduce threats to Israeli fighter jets. Footage released by Mossad showed two camouflaged operatives in a desert-like terrain preparing a targeted strike—one of many synchronized moves that culminated in Israel’s largest strike on Iran to date.

According to the sources, the Israeli assault—dubbed one of its most sophisticated—began in the early hours of Friday with 200 warplanes hitting nuclear and military targets across Iran. The strikes reportedly killed high-ranking commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and six nuclear scientists. Israel framed the operation as essential to halting Iran’s alleged pursuit of a nuclear weapon, though Tehran maintains its program is purely civilian.

Behind the scenes, deception played a central role. Israeli officials say they fed misleading information to the press, suggesting diplomatic efforts were still underway, even hinting at tensions with the U.S. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea were said to be heading to Washington—yet they appeared in Tel Aviv alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the strikes began.

The final go-ahead came Thursday night from Israel’s security cabinet, just days after Netanyahu’s phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. Israeli sources insist the decision was taken independently, though the coordination was unmistakable.

Iran, caught off guard, has promised “harsh punishment” in retaliation. Though many of Iran’s drone and missile responses were intercepted, Israeli military officials warn that “difficult days” may lie ahead as tensions show no sign of cooling.