India Faces Renewed Manipur Flashpoint After Crackdown on Tribal Activists

IMPHAL — A wave of violence swept through Manipur on Sunday after security forces arrested prominent tribal figures from the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, igniting protests that quickly spiraled into unrest, reported by Indian and International media. In response, authorities imposed a curfew across key districts and suspended internet services in an effort to reassert control.

Tensions boiled over in Churachandpur and the Imphal valley following the arrest of leaders linked to Arambai Tenggol and the Kuki-Zo Council. Demonstrators torched tires, hurled stones, and in one troubling incident, poured petrol over themselves in protest—raising fears of self-immolation

Under the newly enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, authorities banned gatherings of more than five people and mobilized extra security forces to stem the tide.

Human rights organizations have condemned the state’s heavy-handed tactics. Amnesty International reports that authorities have “utterly failed” to protect minorities, allowing vigilante groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun to operate with impunity “with no consequences” for gender-based violence, arson, and murder.

Local tribal bodies and MLAs are pleading for calm, urging a peaceful dialogue as villagers shutter shops and blockade major roads.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the Indian government’s reliance on curfews and crackdowns deepens mistrust among tribal communities and risks further escalation.

As this ethno-political tinderbox continues to smolder, the state’s failure to address root grievances—land rights, tribal status, and political marginalization—suggests that peace may remain fragile. Only meaningful reform and accountable governance can stem Manipur’s cycle of violence.