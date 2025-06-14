India Declines to Back SCO’s Anti-Israel Statement, Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Crisis

India has chosen to distance itself from a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) statement condemning Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, asserting that it did not participate in the discussions that produced the joint remarks, as reported by Express Tribune.

While reaffirming its concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East, New Delhi opted not to align itself with the bloc’s collective denunciation, instead maintaining an independent and measured position. In a statement released Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India’s view, expressed earlier on June 13, “remains the same.”

“We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilized to work towards de-escalation,” the MEA said, stressing that the international community must commit to peaceful solutions.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reportedly spoke with his Iranian counterpart to express international concern and advocate restraint. India underscored the need to avoid “escalatory actions” and to re-engage through diplomatic channels.

The ministry also confirmed that its position had already been conveyed to other SCO members ahead of the bloc’s strongly worded statement, which India declined to endorse.

The SCO — a China-led regional alliance that includes Russia, Pakistan, and India — condemned the June 13 Israeli strikes as a “blatant violation of international law” and a grave threat to global stability. The statement further criticized attacks on civilian infrastructure, including nuclear energy facilities, warning of severe consequences for international peace.

While the organization called for support of Iran’s sovereignty and diplomacy surrounding its nuclear program, India’s refusal to co-sign the statement underscores its careful balancing act between strategic interests in the Middle East and its broader geopolitical commitments.