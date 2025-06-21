India Declares End to Indus Waters Treaty, Vows to Redirect Flow from Pakistan

New Delhi — India has firmly ruled out any restoration of the landmark Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, signaling a dramatic shift in South Asia’s delicate water diplomacy. In a bold declaration, Home Minister Amit Shah told The Times of India that New Delhi would divert river water currently flowing into Pakistan to serve Indian regions like Rajasthan, as reported by Reuter.

“It will never be restored,” Shah said, referring to the 1960 treaty that has long governed the sharing of the Indus river system between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “We will take water that was flowing to Pakistan to Rajasthan by constructing a canal. Pakistan will be starved of water that it has been getting unjustifiably.”

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, had granted Pakistan access to the majority of water from the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers — all of which originate in India — irrigating roughly 80% of Pakistan’s agricultural lands. India suspended its participation after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which it blamed on Pakistan-based militants. Islamabad has denied any involvement.

Though a ceasefire was recently reached following the worst border violence in years, the treaty remains suspended, deepening tensions. India’s move is seen by analysts as both symbolic and strategic, part of a broader reassertion of territorial and hydrological control.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry has not yet commented on the latest remarks, but it has previously warned that any unilateral disruption of river flows would be considered an “act of war.” Islamabad is reportedly weighing legal options under international law to challenge India’s suspension of the accord.

The escalating water row adds a volatile dimension to an already strained relationship between the South Asian rivals.