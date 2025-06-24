Imran Khan Denied Bail Again as Pakistan’s Opposition Leader Battles Legal Storm

LAHORE, June 25 — The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected bail petitions filed by former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with eight cases related to the violent protests of May 9, 2023 — including the attack on the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

A two-member bench led by Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi announced the verdict, which had been reserved following detailed arguments from both Khan’s legal team and state prosecutors.

The cases stem from a wave of unrest that erupted after Khan’s arrest last year, during which government buildings, military installations, and public property were targeted in cities across Pakistan. The Corps Commander House — also known as Jinnah House — was among the most prominent sites attacked, drawing widespread condemnation and triggering a sweeping crackdown on PTI supporters.

Khan, who has remained behind bars for much of the past year, had sought relief through multiple bail applications. However, this latest ruling marks another legal blow to the embattled ex-premier, who is already entangled in dozens of court cases ranging from corruption to sedition.

Earlier, on November 27, 2024, an anti-terrorism court had also denied bail to Khan in the same cluster of cases, citing the severity of the allegations.

Once hailed as a populist reformer, Khan has seen his political fortunes sharply decline since his ouster from office in April 2022 via a parliamentary no-confidence vote. His party has faced mounting pressure, including defections, arrests, and restrictions on its political activities.

With Tuesday’s decision, Khan’s path to political rehabilitation remains uncertain as his legal troubles continue to deepen.