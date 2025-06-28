Hague Court Affirms Jurisdiction in Indus Waters Dispute, Rebukes India’s Treaty Suspension

THE HAGUE — In a decisive legal development with sweeping geopolitical implications, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague has ruled that India’s unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) does not undermine the court’s jurisdiction to adjudicate ongoing disputes with Pakistan—delivering a significant diplomatic victory for Islamabad, reported by Dawn News.

In its supplemental award issued Friday, the court made clear that New Delhi’s declaration to hold the treaty “in abeyance” has no legal bearing on the PCA’s authority to proceed. The tribunal emphasized that once arbitration proceedings are initiated, no party may withdraw unilaterally to frustrate the process. Citing Article XII(4) of the IWT, the court reaffirmed that the treaty remains binding unless both nations jointly agree to terminate it—anchoring its decision in the foundational principle of international law: pacta sunt servanda, or “agreements must be kept.”

Pakistan welcomed the ruling, describing it as a reaffirmation of the treaty’s integrity and a rebuke to India’s attempt to sideline structured dispute resolution. The case centers on Pakistan’s longstanding objections to the design and operation of India’s Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects on rivers governed by the 1960 treaty—an accord that has withstood wars and decades of strained bilateral ties.

The PCA also ruled that the findings apply equally to the Neutral Expert proceedings running parallel to the arbitration, effectively blocking any attempt by India to limit scrutiny over its hydropower projects via procedural maneuvers.

India, however, issued a scathing response through its Ministry of External Affairs, categorically rejecting the ruling. New Delhi maintains that it never recognized the legitimacy of the arbitral tribunal, claiming its very constitution was a “serious breach” of the treaty. “No Court of Arbitration, much less this illegally constituted body, has jurisdiction,” the ministry stated, characterizing the award as a “charade at Pakistan’s behest.”

The backdrop to the current proceedings dates back to 2016, when Pakistan initiated arbitration over India’s dam designs. India responded by seeking a neutral expert through the World Bank, which temporarily paused both processes to avoid a legal standoff. That pause ended in 2022, and both the tribunal and neutral expert mechanisms were revived.

The PCA’s July 6, 2023 award had already affirmed its competence; Friday’s supplemental ruling reasserts that India’s later declaration to suspend treaty obligations cannot disrupt an established jurisdiction.

As Islamabad anticipates the court’s award on the merits of its claims—following hearings held at the Peace Palace in July 2024—the ruling has reignited calls for renewed dialogue. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reiterated his country’s willingness to engage India on all outstanding issues, including water, Kashmir, and regional security.

With India steadfast in its rejection and Pakistan doubling down on legal recourse, the IWT—once a symbol of cautious cooperation—faces perhaps its most serious test yet.