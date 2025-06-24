Flicker of Calm: Iran-Israel Ceasefire Tentatively Takes Hold Amid Conflicting Signals

TEHRAN, June 24 — A tenuous ceasefire between Iran and Israel has reportedly entered its implementation phase, following days of escalating military exchanges and deepening regional unease. Media sources close to the Iranian leadership suggest that retaliatory operations ceased around 4 a.m. Tehran time, marking a momentary stillness after a night marked by tension and uncertainty, reported by Mehr News Agency.

Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi announced the halt on social media platform X, stating that Iran’s Armed Forces had “responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.” His post was both a tribute to the nation’s military and a cautious signal of restraint. “Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood,” he wrote.

However, Araghchi’s earlier post underscored the fragile nature of the current calm. He insisted that no formal agreement had yet been reached, reiterating that Iran was not the instigator. “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” he wrote, adding that Tehran would cease its response only if Israeli aggression stopped by the 4 a.m. deadline.

Conflicting signals from Tehran suggest that the ceasefire may be more a de facto lull than a structured agreement. While military activity appears paused, the absence of a formal accord leaves the region on edge, with the specter of renewed conflict looming.

As diplomatic channels remain muted and political voices diverge within Iran’s own leadership, the ceasefire stands less as a resolution and more as a breath held — a moment of silence before the next move.