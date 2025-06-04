EU Set to Launch Deficit Procedure Against Austria Amid Mounting Budget Woes”

Austria is on the verge of entering the European Union’s formal deficit procedure, as Brussels tightens its grip on member states failing to meet fiscal rules. Though framed diplomatically as a “recommendation,” the EU Commission’s move is effectively final. On Wednesday, Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis confirmed what had been anticipated since last fall: Austria’s budget deficit clearly breaches the bloc’s fiscal standards.

“The deficit significantly exceeds EU limits,” Dombrovskis declared, calling it a textbook case for intervention. While other countries like Finland, Latvia, and Spain also came under scrutiny, Austria stands alone in facing the imminent start of the procedure—joining eight other EU nations already under corrective action.

Austria’s finance minister, Markus Marterbauer of the Social Democrats, brushed off concerns just last week, saying he had “no fear whatsoever” of the process. But the numbers tell a different story. With a 4.7% budget deficit in 2023 and a projected 4.5% this year, Austria is well above the EU’s 3% threshold set by the Maastricht criteria. Despite the government having submitted a corrective roadmap in April, Brussels now expects tight oversight over Vienna’s fiscal decisions. The first formal review is due later this month.

Though Austrian officials don’t foresee major objections to their plan, experts remain skeptical. At a recent parliamentary budget hearing, economists from across the political spectrum urged sweeping structural reforms, especially in pensions and federal spending. Christoph Badelt, head of Austria’s Fiscal Council, said the current savings package merely “plugs the most urgent holes,” estimating an additional €6 billion in cuts are needed to regain EU compliance.

Other experts echoed that warning. WIFO’s Margit Schratzenstaller and EcoAustria’s Monika Köppl-Turyna both cautioned against relying on optimistic projections. Köppl-Turyna dismissed the proposed measures as insufficient, citing global economic risks and domestic inaction. Even Martin Gundinger, an FPÖ-aligned economist, predicted that Austria’s financial situation would likely worsen by the end of the current term.

While the EU’s decision is driven by hard data, it’s not purely mathematical. Finland, also above the deficit limit, avoided the procedure thanks to credible reforms. Romania, by contrast, remains under supervision after five years of inaction. Austria’s path is now clear, but its success will depend on more than spreadsheets—it will require political will.