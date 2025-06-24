EU Lawmakers Push for Free Carry-On Bags and Stronger Passenger Rights

Brussels — European lawmakers are rallying to strengthen airline passenger rights, calling for a guaranteed right to bring carry-on luggage aboard without additional charges. In a cross-party vote, the European Parliament’s Transport Committee backed a proposal that would entitle passengers to carry two small items onboard — a personal item such as a handbag or laptop bag, and a small suitcase — without paying extra fees, reported by EU Media News.

The suggested dimensions for personal items are capped at 40x30x15 cm, while the suitcase may be up to 46 cm tall, with total dimensions not exceeding 100 cm. Lawmakers also want airlines to ensure that children under 12 are seated next to their accompanying adult at no extra cost.

The move is part of a broader overhaul of EU passenger rights legislation, which also includes new rules on flight delay compensation. Under a recent proposal by EU member states, passengers would only receive compensation after four-hour delays on flights under 3,500 kilometers, and six hours for longer distances — with payouts of €300 and €500 respectively.

Currently, EU law provides compensation starting at three-hour delays, ranging from €250 to €600 based on flight distance. That proposed change has sparked sharp resistance in the European Parliament, particularly from German lawmakers.

Jan-Christoph Oetjen, a lead negotiator from Germany’s FDP party, called the proposal to weaken the existing three-hour rule a “red line.” SPD representative Vivien Costanzo described it as unacceptable, while CDU lawmaker Jens Gieseke insisted on clear, fair standards for carriers.

Formal negotiations between the European Parliament and EU states are expected to begin in October, with hopes of reaching a final agreement by the end of the year or early 2026.