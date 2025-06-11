EU and UK Seal Landmark Gibraltar Deal, Ending Border Checks With Spain

BRUSSELS — In a breakthrough hailed as a “historic milestone,” the European Union and the United Kingdom have reached a political agreement to ensure the free movement of people and goods between Gibraltar and Spain, eliminating physical border checks that have long symbolized political tension, reported by Euro News.

European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič announced the deal on Wednesday following talks with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“This agreement marks a before and after for stability, cooperation, and well-being,” said Albares, adding that it effectively removes “the last wall of continental Europe.”

The UK and Spain have negotiated for years over how to manage Gibraltar’s post-Brexit status. The main sticking point had been border control — especially before the EU’s new entry/exit system, expected to launch in October.

Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory since 1713, has long been claimed by Spain. This agreement aims to bridge that historical divide, preserving Schengen access and the EU Single Market, while transferring customs checks to Gibraltar’s port and airport.

Lammy called it a “practical solution that safeguards sovereignty, jobs, and growth,” emphasizing that Gibraltar’s interests remain central to UK policy.

The deal also lays the groundwork for a future customs union, indirect taxation rules, and a joint financial mechanism to support regional development. Additionally, a new cooperation framework will enhance information exchange and include a mandatory consultation process between all parties.

The full legal text is now being finalized and will be subject to ratification. Šefčovič expressed confidence in its adoption, stating, “We went through every detail — I believe this is the best possible outcome after years of negotiation.”