Egypt Urges Swift Global Recognition of Palestine in Talks with EU Envoy

CAIRO — Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has called on the international community to urgently recognize the State of Palestine, reaffirming Egypt’s longstanding support for a two-state solution as the only viable path to peace and stability in the Middle East, reported by Arab News.

During a meeting in Cairo on Sunday with Christophe Bigot, the European Union’s special representative for the Middle East peace process, Abdelatty underscored the importance of establishing a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The meeting, reported by Palestine’s WAFA news agency, comes amid growing momentum across Europe in support of Palestinian statehood.

Abdelatty stressed that such recognition is essential to ending decades of conflict and bringing security to the region. He also reiterated Egypt’s backing for the convening of an international peace conference aimed at reviving stalled negotiations through diplomatic and peaceful channels.

His remarks echo those of French Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who said Sunday that France remains “determined to recognize the State of Palestine.” Speaking to the French channel LCI, Barrot described the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a moral imperative for international action, and called recent Israeli strikes on Palestinian civilians “a disgrace and an affront to human dignity.”

A French-Saudi conference aimed at building international consensus for Palestinian recognition was originally planned for mid-June. However, the initiative was postponed due to heightened tensions in the region, particularly following the brief but intense Iran-Israel conflict earlier this month.

Barrot emphasized that France’s recognition of Palestine would be part of a broader joint initiative, encouraging global powers to foster conditions for lasting peace: “Recognition is not symbolic; it is a necessary step toward justice and stability,” he said.