“Do Your Part”: Austria’s Finance Minister Presses Firms on Pensions, Hiring Seniors

VIENNA — Austria’s Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer isn’t mincing words. In a wide-ranging Sunday interview with Kronen Zeitung, the Social Democrat defended his fiscal policy, rebuffed criticism over pensions, and took aim at businesses unwilling to hire older workers—despite complaints of labor shortages.

Amid high state revenues, Austria still faces a stubborn budget deficit. Marterbauer reaffirmed his target of reducing it below 3% by 2028, calling recent warnings by the Fiscal Advisory Council “encouraging.” He argued many planned reforms—such as enhanced tax fraud enforcement—haven’t been factored into forecasts yet but will bring in hundreds of millions.

On healthcare, he warned against quick fixes. “Saying we’ll solve this in two months would be a botched job,” he said, advocating for gradual structural reform with a focus on prevention to ease long-term costs.

Pensions remain a lightning rod. With the government contributing around €30 billion annually, Marterbauer stood firm: “It doesn’t scare me if 30% of the budget supports 30% of the people.” He dismissed calls to raise the retirement age, warning it would hit low-income and less-educated workers the hardest.

Instead, he directed criticism at businesses: “One-third of companies with over 20 employees don’t hire anyone over 60—yet they complain about worker shortages? Come on!” Marterbauer expressed interest in a bonus-malus system to incentivize hiring older workers, urging, “Do your part.”

Addressing family benefits, he denied any cuts. “We’re not reducing support—we’re shifting it,” he said, explaining that increased services like expanded kindergarten and language support help struggling families more than across-the-board cash increases.

On climate, he called for fewer subsidies and more regulation, citing the need for long-term resilience. He also scolded regional governments like Upper Austria for blocking wind projects: “What’s wrong with you?”

Blunt yet principled, Marterbauer’s message was clear: fiscal realism and social justice must go hand in hand.