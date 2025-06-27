Denmark to Lead EU Push for Tougher Migration Rules Amid Rising Backlash

COPENHAGEN — As Europe grapples with a deepening migrant crisis and political pressure mounts across the continent, Denmark is preparing to spearhead a campaign for tougher EU-wide migration policies during its upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union, beginning July 1.

The Nordic country, long known for its stringent immigration laws, is poised to amplify its model across the bloc. At the forefront is Denmark’s European Affairs Minister Marie Bjerre, who unveiled the presidency’s agenda this week, emphasizing the need to link migration more explicitly to security and societal stability.

“We need a safer, more robust Europe — and that starts with controlling the flow of migration,” Bjerre said at a press conference in Copenhagen.

The Danish government, led by center-left Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, is calling for sweeping reforms. Among the proposals: the externalization of asylum processing to third countries, faster deportations of rejected applicants, and limits on the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights in migration-related appeals.

Frederiksen sharpened her message during a recent visit to Berlin, where she stood alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. “We must act collectively to reduce the influx and ensure that those without the right to stay are swiftly returned,” she said. Merz praised the Danish approach, calling it “a model of clarity and courage.”

Denmark’s demographic shift underpins its tough stance. In 1985, just 3.3% of the population was of foreign origin; by 2025, that figure has climbed to 16.3%. The government argues this growth threatens the sustainability of Denmark’s generous cradle-to-grave welfare system.

Yet the tension is palpable: while Denmark moves to restrict asylum, the demand for foreign labor has soared. Work permits have doubled in under ten years, driven by shortages in sectors like healthcare and construction — though these permits can be rescinded swiftly if migrants fall out of compliance.

As the EU faces renewed pressure over migration routes through the Mediterranean and Eastern borders, Denmark’s presidency could mark a turning point in the bloc’s future migration architecture.