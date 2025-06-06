Canada’s Carney Invites India’s Modi to G7, Hinting at Diplomatic Reset

OTTAWA — In a striking diplomatic overture, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Alberta, signaling a potential thaw in relations after a year of deep tensions.

Carney extended the invitation during a phone call with Modi on Friday, according to a statement from the Canadian leader’s office. Modi confirmed the invitation on social media, saying he looked forward to participating in the mid-June gathering.

The move follows a prolonged diplomatic freeze between Ottawa and New Delhi, triggered by allegations made last year by former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau accused India of orchestrating the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist and Canadian citizen, outside a temple in British Columbia in June 2023.

Nijjar, a vocal proponent of Khalistan—a proposed independent Sikh state—had been branded a terrorist by India. His supporters have consistently denied the accusations. Four Indian nationals have since been charged in connection with Nijjar’s murder. Canadian authorities claim to have credible evidence of Indian state involvement in broader campaigns of violence and coercion on Canadian soil.

India has dismissed the allegations as “absurd” and responded with diplomatic expulsions, mirroring Ottawa’s actions.

Carney, addressing reporters Friday, defended the decision to include Modi despite ongoing tensions, stating that key global discussions require diverse voices at the table. While India is not a G7 member, Modi has attended previous summits as an invited guest. The leaders also agreed to ongoing security dialogue, according to the official readout.

Carney declined to comment on Modi’s potential involvement in Nijjar’s killing, citing the active legal case.

The invitation has sparked criticism from Canada’s Sikh community. The World Sikh Organisation condemned it as a “betrayal,” and the Sikh Federation of Canada labeled it a “grave insult.”

The G7 summit, scheduled for June 15–17 in Kananaskis, Alberta, will focus on global security, economic resilience, and digital transformation. Other invitees include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum still undecided.