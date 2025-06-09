Canada to Hit NATO Spending Goal Early, Shift Defense Ties Beyond U.S

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday that Canada will reach NATO’s 2% defense spending target by early next year—five years ahead of schedule—and pivot its military procurement strategy away from heavy reliance on the United States, reported by AP.

“Our military infrastructure and equipment have aged, hindering our preparedness,” Carney said in a speech at the University of Toronto. “Only one of our four submarines is seaworthy. Less than half of our maritime and land fleets are operational. More broadly, we are too reliant on the United States.”

Canada’s 2023 military budget was just 1.33% of GDP, below NATO’s agreed target. But Carney emphasized that the push to meet and exceed the 2% benchmark is about national security, not “satisfying NATO accountants.” His remarks arrive ahead of next week’s G7 summit in Alberta and the NATO summit in Europe, where allies are expected to align on more ambitious defense spending goals—potentially reaching 5% of GDP, as advocated by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney signaled a major procurement shift, promising investments in submarines, aircraft, ships, armored vehicles, and Arctic surveillance systems. He also confirmed that his government is reevaluating Canada’s planned purchase of U.S. F-35 fighter jets in favor of exploring European alternatives. Talks with the EU are underway to deepen security collaboration and reduce dependency on American defense systems.

“We should no longer send three quarters of our defense capital spending to America,” Carney said, vowing to diversify suppliers and fortify partnerships with Europe.

In a pointed critique of U.S. global posture, Carney said, “The United States no longer plays a predominant role on the world stage,” noting a shift from global leadership to transactional hegemony. “Now, the U.S. is beginning to monetize its influence—charging for access, cutting back on shared responsibilities.”

Carney, who rose to power on a platform of resisting Trump’s provocations—including the former president’s infamous call to make Canada the 51st U.S. state—warned that “a new imperialism threatens,” and that middle powers must secure their place at the table or risk irrelevance.