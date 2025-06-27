Bulgaria Set to Adopt Euro by 2026 Amid Protests and Divided Public Opinion

The European Union has formally backed Bulgaria’s bid to adopt the euro, setting the stage for the Balkan nation to join the eurozone on January 1, 2026. During a summit in Brussels, EU leaders endorsed the European Commission’s recommendation, clearing a key political hurdle. Final approval from EU finance ministers is still pending but expected.

Bulgaria, an EU member since 2007, would become the 21st country to use the euro. The last to join was Croatia in 2023. While Bulgaria has shown steady economic growth, it remains the bloc’s poorest country in terms of GDP per capita.

The path to the euro hasn’t been smooth. Initially aiming for a 2024 transition, Bulgaria postponed the move due to soaring inflation, which hit 9.5% at the time. Now, with inflation more stable and key fiscal benchmarks met, the euro shift appears on track—at least from Brussels’ perspective.

But back home, the decision has sparked deep division and growing unrest. Nationalist and pro-Russian factions have led loud and sometimes violent protests. In February, demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails at the EU mission in Sofia. In late May, coordinated protests erupted across major cities. Another mass rally is planned for this weekend by the nationalist party Vazrazhdane, which accuses the government of falsifying economic data and warns that joining the euro would erode Bulgaria’s national identity and economic independence.

Polls reveal a nation split: A May survey from Mjara found 54.9% of Bulgarians oppose adopting the euro in 2026, while only 34.4% support it. In contrast, the business sector leans pro-euro. A study by Alpha Research shows that two-thirds of Bulgarian businesses favor joining the eurozone.

As Bulgaria edges closer to eurozone membership, it does so under the shadow of political tension—and the weight of public skepticism.