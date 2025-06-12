Bomb Scare at Vienna’s Technical University Triggers Major Police Operation”

Vienna — A large-scale police operation unfolded Thursday at the Technical University of Vienna after a man reportedly threw a suspicious package into the building and shouted a chilling warning, reported by the Austrian news Media and “Die Presse”.

According to police spokeswoman Anna Gutt, the suspect allegedly opened a university door at the campus near Karlsplatz, tossed the package inside, and yelled something to the effect of: “It’s going to go boom.” The incident immediately triggered emergency protocols.

Explosive ordnance teams, accompanied by bomb-sniffing dogs, were swiftly deployed to the scene. Authorities are currently determining whether the package is an actual explosive device or a hoax.

As a precaution, public transportation in and around the Karlsplatz area was suspended, and police cordoned off the vicinity while security forces carried out their investigation.

The atmosphere around the university grew tense as students and staff evacuated the area, and the city watched anxiously as the situation unfolded in real time. At press time, there were no reports of injuries, and the suspect’s whereabouts and motives remain under investigation.