Amnesty Slams Pakistan for Failing to Shield Civilians from Deadly Drone Attacks in KP

ISLAMABAD, June 25 — Amnesty International has condemned Pakistani authorities for failing to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid a disturbing rise in deadly drone and quadcopter attacks, many of which have killed or injured children, reported by Dawn News.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the rights watchdog expressed deep concern over what it called an “alarming series of attacks” escalating since March, including strikes on homes, markets, and even local volleyball games.

“Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Isabelle Lassée, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia. “Use of drones and quadcopters to conduct attacks resulting in the unlawful killing of civilians violates international law.”

Amnesty cited several recent incidents, including a March drone strike in Mardan that killed 11 people, and a May attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of four children and injured five others. The military later blamed the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), saying security forces were falsely implicated.

Just last Friday, another suspected drone strike in South Waziristan killed one child and injured five others, drawing condemnation from KP political leaders. In May, 22 civilians were injured when munitions were dropped in Birmal, Lower South Waziristan. In October, 13 civilians — mostly children — were wounded in a similar strike in the Tirah Valley.

Amnesty has demanded independent and transparent investigations, saying authorities are obliged to ensure accountability and justice. “Denying responsibility is not enough,” the organization said. “The state must act to stop further bloodshed.”

The rising frequency of these strikes — and the repeated targeting of populated areas — has fueled fear and outrage across KP, leaving communities questioning both their safety and the state’s response.