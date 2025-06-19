Amid Missile Barrage, Reports Emerge of Israelis Fleeing via Sinai to Europe

TEHRAN – June 2025: As missile fire continues to rain down on Israeli cities from Iranian forces, a growing number of Israeli citizens are reportedly attempting to flee the country, with some taking extraordinary risks to escape the chaos, reported by Tehran Times.

According to several Hebrew-language media outlets, groups of Israelis have begun traversing the Sinai Peninsula, seeking routes through Egypt and onward to Europe. The exodus comes as Israeli defense systems appear overwhelmed by the scale and frequency of missile strikes, failing to intercept a significant portion of the barrage targeting central and southern regions.

“I would rather risk dying in the desert than live another day under constant bombardment,” one Israeli man told Maariv, an Israeli daily newspaper. He added that the sense of security has collapsed, and people no longer trust the government’s assurances of safety.

With Ben Gurion Airport under military control and international departures heavily restricted by Israeli authorities, particularly for those residing in settlements near Gaza and the northern front, many desperate residents are turning to underground networks. Reports have emerged of smugglers charging thousands of euros to transport families by boat to Cyprus or overland to Libya or Tunisia, where onward travel to Europe may be possible.

Security analysts warn that the situation could lead to a humanitarian and political crisis, as Egypt tightens its border with Gaza and Sinai amid fears of regional spillover.

The Israeli government has yet to formally acknowledge the exodus, but internal sources confirm that unregistered cross-border movement has spiked since Iran’s April missile campaign began. As diplomatic channels remain stalled, and military pressure mounts, Israel faces not only a military test—but a growing crisis of public confidence and mass displacement.