Amid Iran Crisis, Trump Seeks Insight from Pakistan’s Top General

In a rare and significant development, Pakistan’s Army Chief met with former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the White House, where the two leaders held a private lunch to discuss the rapidly escalating situation in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Iran and Israel, reported by The News. The one-on-one meeting, held in the Cabinet Room, underscores a renewed phase of strategic engagement between Washington and Islamabad.

The discussion comes amid heightened geopolitical risks in the region and follows Trump’s recent diplomatic intervention to help ease military tensions between Pakistan and India. Sources suggest Trump was particularly interested in hearing the Army Chief’s analysis of the Iran-Israel conflict and its broader implications for regional and global security. With Washington reportedly considering its next steps, Trump is expected to make a decision soon regarding U.S. involvement.

Commenting on the meeting, former senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said Trump’s decision to meet the Army Chief reflects a changing view in Washington, now recognizing Pakistan’s growing strategic relevance. “Trump has always said he respects strength. After recent developments, he sees Pakistan’s leadership through a new lens,” he noted.

Syed also claimed the meeting would raise concerns in New Delhi, given recent setbacks India has faced both militarily and diplomatically. Meanwhile, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the meeting a “positive step” in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. ties, especially in light of Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire.

Bhutto emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek conflict, it remains committed to peace based on justice. He criticized India’s hardline stance on Kashmir and its use of water and counterterrorism policies as political tools, urging “honest diplomacy” moving forward.

The Pakistan Army Chief also addressed a gathering of Pakistani-Americans in Washington earlier this week, praising their contributions to Pakistan’s economy and international standing.