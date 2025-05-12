Would There Be a Ceasefire at LoC One Day? Indian PM Modi’s Latest Statement Adds Fuel to the Fire

SRINAGAR: Despite years of fragile and broken ceasefire agreements, the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of violating the truce almost daily. For the Kashmiri people living in this conflict zone, life has become a living nightmare as gunfire and shelling continue to shatter any hope for peace.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statements have only worsened the situation. Sources say that Modi has given a clear directive to India’s armed forces to respond to any cross-border firing with full force, declaring, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola” – “If they fire bullets from there, we will respond with bombs.” The prime minister made it clear that India will not back down and will retaliate strongly if attacked.

This tough stance follows the attacks on Indian air bases and is seen as a signal that Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this month, is far from over. Modi’s aggressive language has raised concerns that the fragile peace along the LoC may collapse entirely, further escalating the violence.

Adding to the tension, Indian military officials confirmed that Operation Sindoor, which was launched to target terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, is ongoing. The Indian Air Force has urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information, but the mood in Kashmir remains grim.

Meanwhile, India continues to assert its position on Kashmir, stating that there is only one issue on the table: the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian government also made it clear that they do not want any external mediation in this matter.

As the situation remains volatile, one question lingers: Would there be a ceasefire at the LoC one day, or will the cycle of violence continue?