Widespread Bomb Threats Force School Evacuations Across Austria

Vienna, May 26 — More than 50 schools across Austria were evacuated Monday following a wave of bomb threats, authorities confirmed, as reported by Puls 24 News. The threats, apparently made through an AI-generated message, warned of bombs set to explode Monday morning in multiple schools.

The number of affected schools quickly grew from five to over twenty in Lower Austria alone, where police spokesperson Johann Baumschlager said the situation is “getting worse.” At least three schools in St. Pölten were targeted, with students sent home or placed in emergency care.

In Upper Austria, 12 vocational schools received similar threats by email, according to local media reports. In Styria, three schools including FS Heidegg, the State Vocational School Mureck, and the Tourism Schools Bad Gleichenberg were also affected. Vienna’s police confirmed bomb threats at several schools and carried out searches, but found no suspicious items.

In Burgenland, the vocational school in Eisenstadt was evacuated and thoroughly searched. Students were temporarily relocated to a nearby sports center for safety.

Authorities are treating the threats with utmost seriousness. Explosive detection teams and specially trained dogs conducted searches but found no dangerous materials. Investigations are ongoing to identify the source of the threats, with the national security agency involved.

Police in Lower Austria urged the public not to imitate such threats. Chief Inspector Baumschlager emphasized, “This is a serious criminal offense, not a prank. Those responsible will face legal consequences.”

The widespread nature of the threats has disrupted education nationwide, raising concerns over school safety and the misuse of technology for intimidation.