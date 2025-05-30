Vienna’s Red-Pink Coalition Nears Renewal Amid Scrutiny and Slimmer Majority

VIENNA — After weeks of discreet negotiations, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and NEOS are poised to renew their governing coalition in Vienna, with the official agreement expected to be presented Tuesday, sources close to the talks confirmed, reported by Austrian News Agency. The announcement comes in the wake of the April 27 municipal election, where the coalition partners secured just enough support to continue — albeit with a weaker mandate.

Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) and Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling (NEOS) are expected to unveil the deal at a joint appearance, echoing their 2020 coalition launch, which drew both optimism and criticism. Back then, the alliance was hailed as a bold, reformist partnership, but it also faced backlash over transparency issues, housing policy missteps, and contentious education reforms.

This time, little has leaked from the negotiation room, a contrast to previous chaotic national-level talks. Still, key questions remain — including how many seats the new city senate will hold and whether the names of new government members will be released Tuesday. SPÖ’s internal committees will vote on the deal Wednesday, while NEOS will hold a full-member assembly over Pentecost weekend, likely Saturday.

Though both parties gained slightly in the vote, the SPÖ dropped three seats and NEOS gained two, shrinking their combined strength to 53 out of 100 seats in the city council — a slimmer majority that could test the coalition’s stability in coming years.

The new city council is expected to convene shortly after Pentecost. Whether the coalition will address past shortcomings or repeat old patterns remains to be seen — but public patience may be thinner than their majority.