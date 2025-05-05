Vienna Stays the Course: SPÖ and NEOS to Continue Governing Together

Vienna will continue to be governed by the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS party. On May 5, Mayor Michael Ludwig announced that the current coalition will remain in place after holding talks with several parties, including the ÖVP (Austrian People’s Party) and the Greens, reported by 5 Minuten.

Ludwig described the conversations as “very good and cooperative,” but said the decision was made in favor of continuing with NEOS. He emphasized that it was not a decision against the other parties, but one based on trust and successful teamwork. A coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) was ruled out from the start, mainly due to the criminal conviction of an FPÖ member under Austria’s law banning Nazi propaganda.

Formal coalition talks between SPÖ and NEOS will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. Ludwig hopes they will finish within three to four weeks so that Vienna can have a stable government before summer. He pointed out that the last five years of SPÖ-NEOS cooperation led to many successful projects.

NEOS Vice Mayor Bettina Emmerling welcomed the decision, calling it a strong sign of confidence and a good step for Vienna. She said that continuing the coalition will help move forward with long-term education reforms, which are a major goal for NEOS.

Details about who will manage which government departments will be decided during the upcoming negotiations. The NEOS team will be led by Education Minister and party leader Christoph Wiederkehr.

The renewed partnership signals a steady path forward for Vienna, focusing on stability, progress, and continued reform.