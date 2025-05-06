Vienna Launches Coalition Talks as SPÖ and NEOS Eye Second Term

Formal coalition negotiations between Vienna’s Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the liberal NEOS began Tuesday at City Hall, marking the first step toward a renewed Red-Pink alliance following April’s municipal elections.

The talks opened with a meeting of the core leadership team in Mayor Michael Ludwig’s office, followed by broader discussions involving both parties’ negotiating delegations. The SPÖ had received formal approval from party committees on Monday to enter into talks, after considering other potential partners, including the Greens and the conservative ÖVP. Only the far-right FPÖ was excluded from consideration.

While the SPÖ suffered a minor electoral setback, it retained enough leverage to form a coalition with any party in the city council. Mayor Ludwig ultimately opted to pursue continuity with NEOS, citing a productive working relationship since 2020.

Tuesday’s session focused primarily on planning the negotiation schedule and forming subgroups based on Vienna’s administrative departments. These subgroups will shape policy frameworks before any ministerial assignments are decided.

Barbara Novak will lead the finance and economic portfolios for the SPÖ, while Josef Taucher will oversee education and integration—areas currently held by NEOS. Other key SPÖ city councilors will guide negotiations on health, housing, transportation, environment, and culture.

Despite the early stage, negotiators expressed optimism. NEOS councilor Bettina Emmerling said discussions were “constructive and respectful,” while environmental councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky noted shared goals and the urgency of quick agreement.

Mayor Ludwig aims to conclude the talks within three weeks. The new government is expected to build upon the prior term’s collaborative agenda, though budgetary pressures and social challenges remain high on the agenda.