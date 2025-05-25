US Warns of Rising India-Pakistan Tensions and China’s Deep Ties to Pakistan’s Nuclear Program

In a recent global threat assessment report for 2025, the US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has raised concerns over growing military tensions in South Asia, especially between India and Pakistan, while also highlighting China’s deepening role in Pakistan’s weapons development, as reported by NDTV News.

According to the report, India sees China as its main adversary, while Pakistan continues to view India as an existential threat. Although India and Pakistan were involved in heavy cross-border attacks earlier this May, India now treats Pakistan as a lesser security issue, focusing instead on countering China’s influence in the region.

The conflict mentioned in the report began after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in late April. In response, India carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan’s adminstrated Kashmir. This led to several days of fierce exchanges involving missiles, drones, and artillery fire between the two countries. A ceasefire was agreed upon by May 10.

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is focused on strengthening its military and boosting global leadership. The country is modernizing its defense industry through its “Made in India” initiative and increasing defense cooperation with nations across the Indian Ocean to limit China’s regional power.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also modernizing its military, including its nuclear weapons program, to counter India’s stronger conventional forces. The DIA report warns that Pakistan continues to acquire technology and materials that could be used for weapons of mass destruction, often with help from Chinese suppliers. Some of these materials pass through countries like Hong Kong, Turkey, Singapore, and the UAE.

The report also sheds light on tensions between Pakistan and its neighbors. Clashes with Iran and Afghanistan occurred over cross-border attacks, while increasing violence from militants within Pakistan claimed over 2,500 lives in 2024 alone. Even China, Pakistan’s closest ally, faced friction after seven Chinese workers were killed in attacks linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The US intelligence agency suggests that these simmering disputes and nuclear ambitions could spark further instability in the region if not addressed.