US Urges Calm as India-Pakistan Tensions Rise After Kashmir Attack

The United States has called for restraint between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 28 people on April 22. U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed hope that India would respond in a way that avoids a broader regional conflict and urged Pakistan to cooperate in addressing militants operating from its territory, as reported by The Frontier Post.

The attack occurred in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam, where five armed militants targeted tourists, predominantly Hindus. The Resistance Front, linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility but later retracted.

In response, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed its border with Pakistan, and expelled Pakistani diplomats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Pakistan denied involvement and called for an impartial investigation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought assistance from Gulf allies to ease tensions.

The U.S. has engaged both nations diplomatically, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaking to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to encourage de-escalation.

Tensions remain high, with nightly cross-border fire reported and both countries closing airspace to each other’s airlines. The situation underscores the fragile peace in the region and the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.