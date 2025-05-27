US Halts Student Visas as Trump Expands Social Media Checks

In a major shift affecting thousands of international students, the United States has temporarily suspended the processing of student and exchange visas, as reported by The News. The move comes as former President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies social media screening in line with its strict immigration policies.

An internal cable from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, revealed by Politico and seen by AFP, instructed embassies and consulates worldwide to halt any new appointments for student (F and M) and exchange (J) visas. The cable noted that appointments already scheduled may proceed, but no new slots should be offered until further notice.

The decision reflects an ongoing review of visa operations, aimed at introducing expanded vetting measures that include deep scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity. A State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, confirmed that the US is committed to using “every tool” available to evaluate those seeking entry into the country, especially students.

According to the cable, consular offices are advised to prioritize services for US citizens, immigrant visas, and fraud prevention, while adjusting their workload to accommodate future vetting processes. The social media checks are expected to place added pressure on staffing and resources.

Critics argue the move undermines freedom of expression and targets individuals based on political beliefs. This concern gained attention when a Turkish student at Tufts University was detained for six weeks in a Louisiana immigration center after co-authoring an article critical of Israel’s military actions in Gaza. She was released after a federal judge granted her bail.

Last week, the Trump administration also moved to revoke Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, accusing the institution of resisting federal demands for policy changes. International students make up 27% of Harvard’s enrollment.

The suspension marks a turning point in US education policy, raising alarm about academic freedom and America’s global image.