United Nations to Slash Thousands of Jobs as Budget Crisis Deepens

NEW YORK — The United Nations is preparing to cut up to 20% of jobs within its executive arm as part of a sweeping reform initiative aimed at addressing chronic budget shortfalls, according to an internal memo obtained by AFP.

In a message dated May 27, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan urged department heads to identify positions for elimination by mid-June, targeting “redundant, overlapping, or non-critical functions” within the Secretariat — the organization’s primary body responsible for implementing decisions of the Security Council and General Assembly.

The UN Secretariat employs approximately 35,000 staff worldwide, with most based in New York, Geneva, Vienna, and Nairobi. The proposed cuts, if approved by the General Assembly for the 2026 budget, would start with vacant posts on January 1, 2026, and later extend to occupied positions following UN regulations.

This drastic downsizing forms part of the UN80 reform, launched by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in March to streamline the world body amid mounting financial pressure. Guterres has warned that “painful” changes lie ahead, as the organization grapples with a budget totaling $3.7 billion for 2025.

The UN’s fiscal woes stem from persistent liquidity crises, exacerbated by delayed or incomplete payments from member states. The United States, which shoulders 22% of the UN’s budget, was reportedly $1.5 billion behind on contributions as of January, while China, the second-largest contributor, made its 2024 payment only in late December.

The looming cuts come amid concerns over potential reductions in funding under the U.S. administration, which has already curtailed foreign aid to several UN agencies, further straining the global institution’s ability to fulfill its mission.

As the UN navigates this precarious juncture, its future workforce and operations hang in the balance — a stark reminder of the fragile international cooperation that sustains it.