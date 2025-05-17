UN Chief Rejects Gaza Aid Plan, Urges Ceasefire at Arab Summit

At the Arab League summit in Baghdad on Saturday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres firmly rejected a joint Israeli-US plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza without UN involvement, reported by The Express Tribune. He warned that such a plan violates international law and key humanitarian principles.

“The UN will not take part in any aid operation that does not follow the values of humanity, neutrality, independence, and fairness,” Guterres said during his speech. His comments came as new satellite images showed aid centers being built in Gaza under Israeli coordination, aiming to work with third parties instead of the UN. Israeli officials claimed the move would ensure help reaches civilians, not militants. However, Guterres criticized the plan as one-sided and outside the bounds of international law.

The Gaza conflict was the main focus of the summit. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani opened with a harsh statement, calling the war “a genocide unmatched in history.” Guterres echoed this concern, calling for an immediate ceasefire and full access for humanitarian groups to deliver life-saving aid.

He also expressed deep alarm over reports that Israel may expand its ground operations in Gaza, warning such actions could worsen the crisis.

Beyond Gaza, Guterres touched on other conflicts across the region. He condemned Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal and urged world leaders not to give up on the two-state solution for peace between Israel and Palestine. He pointed to an upcoming peace conference in Saudi Arabia and France as a hopeful sign.

In Lebanon, he praised efforts to reduce the influence of armed groups like Hezbollah. On Syria, he called for a political solution that protects all communities. Guterres also welcomed the recent Yemen ceasefire and highlighted UN efforts to support peace in Sudan and Libya.

He ended his speech by urging stronger cooperation between the UN and the Arab League, saying, “Only through unity and shared purpose can we bring peace to this troubled region.”